‘We all come together:’ Fundraiser organized for Fayette Co. student who died of COVID-19

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A community is still reeling the devastating loss of 15-year-old CJ Gordon. The Fayette County student died Thursday after a battle from COVID-19.

Friday night, friends and family are rallying behind the Gordons as they mourn the young life taken too soon.

“When someone is in need, we all just come together. We’re all just one big family,” said Chris Tuttle.

Tuttle and the cornhole team at the Tipsy Cow in Georgetown are grieving with Gordon’s family. His dad’s team is planning an event to help the family in this unimaginable loss.

“I couldn’t imagine losing a child,” Tuttle said. “I have two kids myself and I just couldn’t imagine it.”

Sunday, the cornhole team is hosting a fundraiser tournament for the Gordons. Raffles and other ways of donating will also be available, all to help a family facing a parent’s worst nightmare of losing a child.

“We do charities and stuff all the time. Trooper island, stuff like that. So, any time one of our family members is in need, we run a donation tournament,” Tuttle said.

Teams are expected from all over the state.

“Some of the best players come out of Louisville, Lexington, we got players coming from Richmond, northern Kentucky, we come from all over,” Tuttle said.

It’s all to rally for a family that many of them don’t know, but have human compassion for hearts that are broken and a young life gone too soon.

“Especially that young, that had so much life to live still yet. Hadn’t really even experienced a lot of life yet,” Tuttle said.

The fundraiser starts at 2:00 on Sunday afternoon at the Tipsy Cow in Georgetown. Entries are $15 per person.

There’s also a GoFundMe page that has been set up by a family friend. You can find it by clicking here.

