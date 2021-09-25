West Jessamine beats East Jessamine in rivalry showdown

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - West Jessamine beat East Jessamine 26-7 Friday night in a rivalry game that dates back to 1977.

Ernest Stanfield scored a touchdown from 85 yards out for a 6-0 lead. East Jessamine scored to take a 7-6 lead, but the Colts scored 20 unanswered to win it.

The Colts (3-2) visit Woodford County October 1. The Jaguars (1-5) host Madison Southern.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.