Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another great stretch of weather ahead this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we are rounding out the weekend with beautiful weather, this dry stretch will continue into the week ahead with a slight warming trend.

We have a great but cool evening and night ahead across the Commonwealth. Temperatures will cool into the 60s around sunset and then drop through the 50s for tonight. Dry conditions will continue through tonight as well, with mostly clear skies and winds slowly shifting to more out of the south.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-50s, and a few areas may reach the upper-40s. Once we continue throughout the day, it will be another great, mostly dry day with plenty of sunshine. Highs are expected to get into the 70s and even lower 80s across parts of the Commonwealth. These temperatures are boosted just a touch by southerly winds gusting up to 10-20mph at times for a breezy day.

We’ll keep our mostly dry pattern going through the middle of the week, with very minimal rain chances coming in late Tuesday across eastern parts of the state. Otherwise, our next rain chances don’t arrive until the end of the week and next weekend when a system may be approaching from the east. However, that system still has many questions as models aren’t handling it well, so we’ll continue to monitor that. Highs will stay around the upper-70s through Wednesday before dropping back into the mid to lower-70s later in the week.

