Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Nice Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is going to be a LOVELY DAY across the Commonwealth.

We will start out chilly in the 40s in some spots and others in the low 50s, with thick fog blanketing most of eastern Kentucky. Once the sun rises, a mix of sun and clouds will be present and temps will bottom out in the low 70s. Into the evening and overnight, we cool back into the upper 50s.

As we start off the work week with a mostly drier pattern. Fog is also likely each morning. The winds and humidity will also creep on up into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures also returning back to where they should be for this time of year into the upper 70s. I think Tuesday could even get up to 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will prevail as well. Wednesday is where things get interesting. Clouds will increase across the region, but depending on a system set up out west is whether or not we will see rain chances come back into play or not. The best potential to see rain is Wednesday and Thursday, but if the system slows down the dry pattern will continue. Temperatures will turn cooler later into the week and return back to the low 70s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better work week:)

