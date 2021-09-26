Advertisement

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.(Jacob Cordeiro via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train, which passengers on social media say was headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and off the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

