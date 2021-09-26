Four people injured, two seriously, in Lexington crash

Advertisement

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Saturday afternoon on Iron Works Pike in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were injured after a crash Saturday afternoon in Lexington.

Lexington police say two cars collided head-on at Iron Works Pike near Newtown Pike. Two people were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Two others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The area of Iron Works Pike was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

