Four people injured, two seriously, in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were injured after a crash Saturday afternoon in Lexington.

Lexington police say two cars collided head-on at Iron Works Pike near Newtown Pike. Two people were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Two others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The area of Iron Works Pike was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

