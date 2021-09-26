Advertisement

Kentucky stays perfect with win over South Carolina

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats move to 4-0 with a 16-10 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Wildcats faced their first road test Saturday against South Carolina.

Kavosiey Smoke got Kentucky on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the first quarter. Quarterback Will Levis threw for 102 yards with and one interception.

Kentucky held a 10-point lead heading into halftime following a 43-yard field goal from Matt Ruffolo. Ruffolo completed three field goal attempts in the game.

Kentucky is now 2-0 in SEC play.

The wildcats return home to Kroger Field next Saturday for a meeting with the Florida Gators. Florida will enter Lexington 3-1 following a win over Tennessee.

