Kentucky stays perfect with win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats move to 4-0 with a 16-10 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Wildcats faced their first road test Saturday against South Carolina.

Kavosiey Smoke got Kentucky on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the first quarter. Quarterback Will Levis threw for 102 yards with and one interception.

Kentucky held a 10-point lead heading into halftime following a 43-yard field goal from Matt Ruffolo. Ruffolo completed three field goal attempts in the game.

Kentucky is now 2-0 in SEC play.

The wildcats return home to Kroger Field next Saturday for a meeting with the Florida Gators. Florida will enter Lexington 3-1 following a win over Tennessee.

