Lexington community rallies to create ‘Pride Festival Junior’; weekend-long Pride celebrations

A weekend-long pride celebration held at Pivot Brewing.
A weekend-long pride celebration held at Pivot Brewing.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “With COVID, we’ve been so isolated for so long. Everybody was wanting something, somewhere to go,” said Catherine Taylor with the Pride Center.

Lexington’s LGBTQ+ community had been waiting to celebrate Pride.

“Pivot was kind enough to pick up this event because Pride Fest was cancelled sadly. So this weekend we were all invited to participate,” said an event sponsor with Commonwealth Smiles, Dr. Jessica Kress.

And after the large event’s cancellation two years in a row, Pivot Brewing, with the Pride Center, found a way for people to gather and celebrate Pride after all.

“I just got this position as event coordinator and I thought you know what, let’s see if they want to do a mini pride this weekend. We planned this in a week and a half, so I’m impressed with the turn-out,” Devon Rollins, the Event Coordinator for Pivot Brewing said.

“It’s crucial. Without Pride, people don’t have anywhere to go to be themselves, to know they’re safe and they’re loved,” Taylor said.

Taylor said through the donations and funding they raise during Pride events, they’re able to provide life saving resources, a listening ear, and even....

“A home. Like they have somewhere to be.”

A portion of the proceeds from a Pride themed hard cider, ‘Yass Queen,’ will go to the Pride Center.

Here’s a list of events going on Sunday, 9/16:

1:30 Drag Show

3 - Tie Dye

4 - Pride Pet Parade

5 - Pride Trivia

6:30 Silent Auction Closed

7 - Drag Show

8:30 - Pride Costume Contest

