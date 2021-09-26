Advertisement

Police investigate bomb threat at Lexington Walmart

Lexington police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in against the Walmart on W. New Circle Rd.(None)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in Saturday night.

Police say the threat was specific to the parking lot of the Walmart on W. New Circle Road. Dogs were brought in to search the property. Officers say there is no threat to the public. Walmart was not evacuated following the threat.

Investigators say they have located a couple people that may have been involved in the threat.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

