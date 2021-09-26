Advertisement

Two hospitalized after Lexington crash

Police said charges may be filed against the driver.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a crash outside a Lexington bar.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Chinoe Road. Police said a man crashed into some tables outside Chinoe Pub. The tables fell over and knocked a woman down.

The driver then drove to the Kroger on the other side of the parking lot and crashed into a pumpkin display.

“He ended up turning a corner, smacked a car, jumped a median over there, smacked a pole,” one Kroger employee said. “He drove across the parking lot and got stuck on another median, and some of the security guards from the bar had to drag him out of the car.”

Both the driver and the woman who was hit were taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover.

Police said charges may be filed against the driver.

