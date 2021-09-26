Advertisement

U.S. dominates Europeans, Whistling Straits winning Ryder Cup

Youthful Americans crush the course
Team USA captain Steve Stricker greets fans on the second hole during a Ryder Cup singles match...
Team USA captain Steve Stricker greets fans on the second hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Sports)
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - The Ryder Cup is going back to the Americans. And they hope this is only the start.

They brought their youngest team ever to the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits and delivered one of their best performances.

The Americans had an 11-5 advantage going into singles and needed only to win three matches and halve another. They wasted no time. Scottie Scheffler took down the No. 1 player in the world by beating Jon Rahm.

The clincher came from Collin Morikawa with a short birdie putt on the 17th hole. That assured the Americans the 14 1/2 points they needed to reclaim the cup.

