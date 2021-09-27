Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Saturday afternoon on Iron Works Pike in...
UPDATE: One dead, three injured in Lexington crash
Lexington police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in against the Walmart on W....
Police investigate bomb threat at Lexington Walmart
Police said charges may be filed against the driver.
Two hospitalized after Lexington crash
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Kentucky stays perfect with win over South Carolina
Pictured: E.R. Rudder
Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President...
Boston, Dallas Fed presidents to leave in wake of trading disclosures
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Amtrak train that derailed was going just under speed limit
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom