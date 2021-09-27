Brighton Rail Trail Bridge over Man O’ War officially opens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The highly anticipated Brighton Rail Trail Bridge pedsetrian bridge got its official ribbon cutting Monday morning.

The bridge connects Liberty Trail with Brighton Rail Trail, and is another component of the city’s extensive trail system.

And with that the new Brighton Rail Trail Bridge is officially open. The bridge connects the Liberty and Brighton Rail trails making a continuous 4.5 mile trail. I’ll have more coming up on @WKYT at noon pic.twitter.com/es57j57nlp — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) September 27, 2021

The bridge provides a safe way for bicyclists and pedestrians to cross over Man O’ War and connect with various parks and area neighborhoods.

“We currently have about $53 million in trail projects in some phase of development,” Gorton said. “With the support of federal grants, we have been able to build our wonderful trail system and continue to make it even better…like the bridge we are opening today.”

The 300-foot bridge connects more than a mile of the Liberty Trail to the two-mile-long Brighton Rail Trail.

The connected shared use trail travels through the Liberty Park and Hamburg neighborhoods over into the Andover Forest neighborhood, ending at Deer Haven Park. Use r s can access the bridge over Man O’ War Boulevard via ramps at each end of the structure.

Brighton Rail Trail was Lexington’s first rail-trail, and it is the primary off-road shared use trail in the eastern half of Fayette County.

More than 40,000 people use Liberty Park, Brighton Rail, and the Gleneagles trails annually.

