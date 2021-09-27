Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Monday
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Monday in Lexington.
Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.
Here are the affected routes:
- Bus 1808 to Meadowthorpe, Bryan Station High
- Bus 409 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
- Bus 1963 to Tates Creek High
- Bus 879 to Brenda Cowan, Henry Clay, Tates Creek Middle
