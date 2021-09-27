Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Monday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 1808 to Meadowthorpe, Bryan Station High

Bus 409 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 1963 to Tates Creek High

Bus 879 to Brenda Cowan, Henry Clay, Tates Creek Middle

