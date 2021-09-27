Advertisement

Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Monday

More school bus routes were canceled Monday in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Monday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

  • Bus 1808 to Meadowthorpe, Bryan Station High
  • Bus 409 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 1963 to Tates Creek High
  • Bus 879 to Brenda Cowan, Henry Clay, Tates Creek Middle

