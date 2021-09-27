Advertisement

How to prevent dryer fires: Signs to look for and what to do

(Richmond Fire Department)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just cleaning the lint trap on a dryer is not enough to prevent a fire.

According to William Grigsby, Owner and Technician at Grigsby’s In Home Appliance Repair, there is more to preventing a dryer mishap than meets the eye.

Along with the lint trap, dust and lint needs to be cleaned from inside the dryer. If you are unsure about how to clean it yourself, you can contact a professional or find a tutorial online.

Vent ducts, usually found outside the home, also need to be cleaned periodically.

Depending on frequency of use, the time between cleaning these items can vary. If you are doing more than two or three loads a week, you might want to check it once a year. If you are not using your dryer that frequently, once every two years should suffice.

Here are some signs to look for when determining if you need to clean your dryer or duct:

  • If you smell something burning while drying a load
  • If your clothes aren’t drying fully during a full drying cycle
  • If your electric bill is climbing unexpectedly, your dryer might be using more energy to dry things

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Saturday afternoon on Iron Works Pike in...
UPDATE: One dead, three injured in Lexington crash
Lexington police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in against the Walmart on W....
Police investigate bomb threat at Lexington Walmart
Police said charges may be filed against the driver.
Two hospitalized after Lexington crash
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Kentucky stays perfect with win over South Carolina
A weekend-long pride celebration held at Pivot Brewing.
Lexington community rallies to create ‘Pride Festival Junior’; weekend-long Pride celebrations

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Great Weather Rolls On
Some health departments in Kentucky are awaiting more guidance before distributing third doses...
Several Ky. health departments waiting for guidance from state before starting booster shots
Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Are COVID-19 cases starting to level off in Kentucky?
The ribbon was cut Monday to officially open the new Brighton Rail Trail bridge over Man O’ War...
Brighton Rail Trail Bridge over Man O’ War officially opens
No major system impacts Kentucky until the end of the week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast