Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer trend for the final days of September

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the final days of September and they’ll feel more like early June.

The trend for the week will hold steady around the upper 70s and low 80s. You see those average highs more commonly in late May to early June. Our biggest difference is the humidity. You won’t have much of that to deal with this week.

We will cruise through most of the week without any major rain chances. We won’t stay dry forever, there will be a rain chance at the end of the week and for the weekend. By the time that those rain chances arrive, it will be a much-needed drink of water.

Take care of each other.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Saturday afternoon on Iron Works Pike in...
UPDATE: One dead, three injured in Lexington crash
Lexington police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in against the Walmart on W....
Police investigate bomb threat at Lexington Walmart
Police said charges may be filed against the driver.
Two hospitalized after Lexington crash
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Kentucky stays perfect with win over South Carolina
A weekend-long pride celebration held at Pivot Brewing.
Lexington community rallies to create ‘Pride Festival Junior’; weekend-long Pride celebrations

Latest News

No major system impacts Kentucky until the end of the week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another great stretch of weather ahead this week
Sunday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Nice Day