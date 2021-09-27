Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer trend for the final days of September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the final days of September and they’ll feel more like early June.

The trend for the week will hold steady around the upper 70s and low 80s. You see those average highs more commonly in late May to early June. Our biggest difference is the humidity. You won’t have much of that to deal with this week.

We will cruise through most of the week without any major rain chances. We won’t stay dry forever, there will be a rain chance at the end of the week and for the weekend. By the time that those rain chances arrive, it will be a much-needed drink of water.

