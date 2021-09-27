Advertisement

Kentucky unemployment fraud up despite fewer claims filed

Fraudulent claims within Kentucky's unemployment system are up, according to numbers obtained...
Fraudulent claims within Kentucky's unemployment system are up, according to numbers obtained by WAVE 3 News.(Pixabay)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the dwindling number of unemployment claims being filed compared to the beginning of the COVID pandemic, fraud within the Kentucky unemployment system is up, according to numbers obtained by WAVE 3 News.

In June 2020, 161,026 unemployment claims were filed, with 5,477 being marked as potentially fraudulent. A year later, total claims dropped to 55,492, however potentially fraudulent claims spiked to 20,108.

Kentucky has put several measures in place to make it more difficult for fraudsters to file fake unemployment claims, or to hack into people’s accounts, including revamping the unemployment website to add increased security like requiring PINs for claimants to access their accounts.

However, those measures have made it more difficult for claimants to get paid.

Emily Campbell told WAVE 3 News she filed for unemployment at the beginning of the pandemic, but in February the checks stopped coming. Her claim is marked under “fact-finding,” and is likely being investigated because of identity issues.

“I know that a lot of this was because of people making fraudulent claims,” she said. “I get that, but for the ones like me who had legitimate claims, it should’ve never happened to.”

There are currently 112,011 pending claims that do not have any stops for fraud or identity waiting to be processed by unemployment. Ninety-eight of those pending claims were filed in March 2020.

“There’s people in Kentucky who are literally losing everything they have, everything they own, everything they stand for, because they haven’t been able to get paid,” Campbell said.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of unemployment fraud, click here.

You can also report fraud to the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) or by calling 866-720-5721.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 numbers, booster shot guidance
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
For 23-year-old Chloe Rogers, the pressures of college and then COVID hitting last year ended...
Mercer Co. family using their daughter’s story to grow awareness for mental health
Four people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Saturday afternoon on Iron Works Pike in...
UPDATE: One dead, three injured in Lexington crash
Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Are COVID-19 cases starting to level off in Kentucky?

Latest News

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
What the newly-announced Ford battery plant means for the state of Kentucky
FCPS board members held a moment of silence for three students who died this year.
School board honors FCPS students who have died this year
File image
FCPS instituting rotating schedule of bus route cancellations due to staffing shortages
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space