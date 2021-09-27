Advertisement

KSP: One dead after Morgan County crash

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Commerical Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) is investigating a deadly crash in Morgan County.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 Monday morning on Kentucky 7 in the Wrigley Community.

A CVE officer was called to a single-car crash that involved a large commercial box truck.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found 49-year-old Daniel D. Hofeister of South Point Ohio was driving a 2005 GMC box truck Southbound on KY 7 when the truck left the road and overturned.

The Morgan County Coroner’s office pronounced Hofeister dead on the scene.

Troopers added that drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. They say the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

The road was closed for nearly two hours as crews investigated.

