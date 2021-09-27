Advertisement

Masks required for fans in Rupp Arena at Big Blue Madness

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Madness, the annual tipoff to the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball seasons, will take place Oct. 15 in Rupp Arena at 7 p.m.

UK Athletics plans to operate venues at full capacity this season, including at Big Blue Madness. Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting Rupp Arena.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter Rupp Arena, but face coverings – covering the nose and mouth – are required for all fans as they watch the game from their assigned seat and enter, exit and move around Rupp Arena.

Children two and younger will not be required to wear a mask. If spectators are unable to wear masks, they are encouraged not to attend games in person for the sake of their health and the health of others.

Big Blue Madness will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, videos and more. This will be the 16th time Madness has been held in Rupp Arena. Last year’s event took place in Memorial Coliseum as a TV-only event for fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEC Network will televise Big Blue Madness live for fans unable to attend in person.

Tickets for Big Blue Madness Presented by Papa John’s will be distributed exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app starting at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 1.

