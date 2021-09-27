Advertisement

Police investigating reports of man impersonating officers in NKY

The man has gone to several homes claiming he was an officer.
The man has gone to several homes claiming he was an officer.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating reports of a man impersonating officers in Glencoe.

The man allegedly has gone to several homes saying he is there to serve an arrest warrant, according to Gallatin County Emergency Management’s Facebook post.

The police impersonator is wearing plain clothes when doing this, the post reads.

The man is not with law enforcement and the police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call dispatch at 859-567-7020.

We have had reports of a male subject who has knocked on doors in the area of North Main Street in Glencoe, the male...

Posted by Gallatin County Emergency Management-Kentucky on Saturday, September 25, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Saturday afternoon on Iron Works Pike in...
UPDATE: One dead, three injured in Lexington crash
All 30 people aboard the bus are safe.
Scott Co. school bus catches fire following football game in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in against the Walmart on W....
Police investigate bomb threat at Lexington Walmart
The man was taken to the hospital.
Man injured in Lexington shooting
Man arrives at UK hospital with gunshot wound

Latest News

Pictures of Christopher "CJ" Gordon, Jr. and his family filled the Tipsy Cow Bar during a...
Tipsy Cow cornhole tournament raises funds for family of Fayette Co. student who died of COVID
Family members, veterans and those in the community were invited to say the name of a fallen...
Gold Star Families make sure loved ones are never forgotten in Frankfort ceremony
Lexington hip hop artist and community activist Devine Carama has launched his annual coat drive.
WATCH | Statewide coat drive taking requests and donations
Cars filled the parking lot as people lined up to enjoy fall festivities at Eckert’s Orchard...
WATCH | Eckert’s Orchard celebrates fall with pumpkin and apple picking