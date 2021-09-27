Scott County to honor ‘hero’ who helped students during bus fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A truck driver made sure everyone got off safely after a Scott County school bus carrying the football team caught fire Friday on northbound I-75.

Now, parents and school district officials are giving Alvin Edwards the thank you he deserves.

“I started telling everybody, ‘get out the bus, get out the bus,’” Edwards said. “I just don’t feel like I’m a hero. I just feel like I did what needed to be done.”

The team was heading home after their game against Fredrick Douglass.

“I don’t feel like words do it justice,” said incoming Scott County Superintendent Bill Parker. “You just cannot articulate how thankful you are.”

While words may be hard to find, Parker is hoping something else expresses his gratitude. Friday when Scott County High School takes on Great Crossing at Bird’s Nest Stadium, there’s going to be a special person in the audience, Alvin Edwards.

He’ll be celebrated ahead of kickoff. He’ll also be the guest of honor at a cookout.

Parents of players, like Tara Krebs, are looking forward to a handshake, or maybe even a hug.

“You saved my son,” Krebs said. “We are super thankful for our actions because this could be a really different day if you didn’t do what you did that night.”

Edwards almost wasn’t at the scene. If his GPS hadn’t sent him in the wrong direction, he wouldn’t have been driving behind the team.

“God put me there for a reason,” Edwards said.

Parker says the community has been a big help at getting the football team back on their feet. Mayfield Independent donated 23 helmets for Friday’s game.

