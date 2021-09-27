Advertisement

Several Ky. health departments waiting for guidance from state before starting booster shots

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some health departments in Kentucky are awaiting more guidance before distributing third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the FDA approved the Pfizer booster shot for those who are 65 and older, as well as other high risk individuals.

Some places in Kentucky have started to give out Pfizer boosters to eligible people. However, several health departments say, despite the federal approval, they have to wait on guidance from the state level before they can plan distribution.

The FDA’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNtech booster has been backed by a CDC recommendation for certain high risk groups.

CDC head acknowledges confusion over boosters

Cassie Prather of the Woodford County Health Department says the protocols first need to come from Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and the state’s Clinical Services Guide.

At this time, the CDC is not recommending booster shots for anyone who has received either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The wait continues for Pfizer as well, but Prather and others we’ve spoken with say it’s only a matter of time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Saturday afternoon on Iron Works Pike in...
UPDATE: One dead, three injured in Lexington crash
Lexington police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in against the Walmart on W....
Police investigate bomb threat at Lexington Walmart
Police said charges may be filed against the driver.
Two hospitalized after Lexington crash
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Kentucky stays perfect with win over South Carolina
A weekend-long pride celebration held at Pivot Brewing.
Lexington community rallies to create ‘Pride Festival Junior’; weekend-long Pride celebrations

Latest News

Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Are COVID-19 cases starting to level off in Kentucky?
The ribbon was cut Monday to officially open the new Brighton Rail Trail bridge over Man O’ War...
Brighton Rail Trail Bridge over Man O’ War officially opens
Whitley County man pleads guilty on kidnapping charges
No major system impacts Kentucky until the end of the week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast