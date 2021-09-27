Several Ky. health departments waiting for guidance from state before starting booster shots

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some health departments in Kentucky are awaiting more guidance before distributing third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the FDA approved the Pfizer booster shot for those who are 65 and older, as well as other high risk individuals.

Some places in Kentucky have started to give out Pfizer boosters to eligible people. However, several health departments say, despite the federal approval, they have to wait on guidance from the state level before they can plan distribution.

The FDA’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNtech booster has been backed by a CDC recommendation for certain high risk groups.

Cassie Prather of the Woodford County Health Department says the protocols first need to come from Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and the state’s Clinical Services Guide.

At this time, the CDC is not recommending booster shots for anyone who has received either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The wait continues for Pfizer as well, but Prather and others we’ve spoken with say it’s only a matter of time.

