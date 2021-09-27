Advertisement

Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 numbers, booster shot guidance

Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor released new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday-Monday. On Saturday there were 3,171 cases and 37 deaths, on Sunday there were 1,563 cases and 31 deaths, and on Monday there were 1,729 cases and 19 deaths. The positivity rate is at 10.55%.

Gov. Beshear did say we are seeing a decrease in cases, the positivity rate, and hospital rates.

Governor Beshear said despite us seeing a decline in cases, levels are still way too high, especially in the younger age groups.

According to state data, 60% of Kentucky’s population has gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine. This adds up to 71% of the eligible population.

But as you go down the list in age groups, the numbers go as high 92% of Kentuckians ages 65 and older, to less than half, 47%, of 12- to 17-year-olds who are vaccinated and just over half of the 18-to-29-year-old age range.

The governor said he’s working to reach these younger ages.

“Our schools are making a real effort to get there. We are also working on ways to communicate directly to them that’s a lot more digital advertising than others, and trying to get folks to tell them their story directly,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear specifically pointed out those in their 30s and 40s, where several people died over the weekend.

The governor announced federal aid is coming to facilities in Kentucky to help with monoclonal antibody treatments. Starting Thursday, a website will go live that will list locations where the monoclonal antibody treatments are available.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Saturday afternoon on Iron Works Pike in...
UPDATE: One dead, three injured in Lexington crash
Lexington police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in against the Walmart on W....
Police investigate bomb threat at Lexington Walmart
Police said charges may be filed against the driver.
Two hospitalized after Lexington crash
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Kentucky stays perfect with win over South Carolina
Pictured: E.R. Rudder
Rescue Squad: Founding member of Bush Fire Department dies

Latest News

As the pandemic altered life in 2020, new crime statistics reveal the number of violent crimes...
Violent crimes increase in Kentucky during pandemic to highest level since 2008
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Great Weather Rolls On
Some health departments in Kentucky are awaiting more guidance before distributing third doses...
Several Ky. health departments waiting for guidance from state before starting booster shots
Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Are COVID-19 cases starting to level off in Kentucky?