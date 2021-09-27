Advertisement

Whitley County man pleads guilty on kidnapping charges

(KNOE)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man could spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to federal kidnapping charges last week.

In a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, officials tell WYMT Douglas M. Edmonson, 38, of Corbin, entered the plea on Thursday in front of Judge Robert Wier in London.

Back in 2018, Edmonson, along with Dallas Chain Perkins, Bryanna Soper and Erik Peace, are accused of luring a victim to a location in Tennessee using an unrelated party’s Facebook account.

Once the victim arrived at the location, Edmonson and the others, forced her into a car and took her to Corbin. We are told during the two-day ordeal, the victim was bound, blindfolded and repeatedly assaulted. In August of that same year, ATF agents were called to the scene and assisted in locating and detonating several homemade pipe bombs.

“After being lured, restrained, and held for drugs or ransom, the victim in this case was threatened with firearms and homemade explosives, then brutally beaten, burned, and repeatedly assaulted,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.  “While nothing can make up for the unspeakable suffering the victim endured here, she knows that those who did this to her will now face the consequences of their appalling conduct.  I want to commend the work of our law enforcement partners.  Without their efforts, this result would not have been possible.”

Edmonson was indicted in September 2019.  His co-defendants previously entered guilty pleas to kidnapping and are also awaiting sentencing.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 17th, 2022.  All four defendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

