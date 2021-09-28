Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes By The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue with a temperature pattern skewing above normal for the closing days of September, but it’s looking more and more like October starts with an increasing threat for rain. As a matter of fact, it could turn a little soggy around here this weekend into the first part of next week.

Our Tuesday features another windy and seasonably warm day with clouds increasing in the north and northeast. This is ahead of a weak front mainly impacting areas just to our east. Still, this comes close enough for a shower or two to possibly develop across the north and east this evening.

This weak front works in here and splits the state in terms of temps. Areas of central and eastern Kentucky will see the numbers come down Wednesday into Thursday.

From here, the focus of the forecast is on the timing of the weekend system and ensuing rainfall. The GFS continues to be the fastest of the models, bringing the first rains into western Kentucky Thursday and Friday and then across the rest of the state by Saturday.

Additional rounds of showers and storms look likely into next week.