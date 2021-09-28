Decorative ceiling falls at bank in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews in Breathitt County responded to a call of a partially collapsed building in downtown Jackson Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived, they discovered that a building had not collapsed, but rather a decorative ceiling had fallen from the back portion of the Citizens Bank on Main Street.

Emergency crews reported no injuries and they found no structural hazards with the building itself.

