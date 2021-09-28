Advertisement

Decorative ceiling falls at bank in downtown Jackson

Part of a decorative ceiling collapsed at the Citizens Bank in Jackson Tuesday morning.
Part of a decorative ceiling collapsed at the Citizens Bank in Jackson Tuesday morning.(Breathitt County Emergency Management)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews in Breathitt County responded to a call of a partially collapsed building in downtown Jackson Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived, they discovered that a building had not collapsed, but rather a decorative ceiling had fallen from the back portion of the Citizens Bank on Main Street.

Emergency crews reported no injuries and they found no structural hazards with the building itself.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
For 23-year-old Chloe Rogers, the pressures of college and then COVID hitting last year ended...
Mercer Co. family using their daughter’s story to grow awareness for mental health
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 numbers, booster shot guidance
Police lights.
Paris, Ky. police investigating possible attempted kidnapping
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space

Latest News

Central Kentucky Ford dealerships said the newly-announced Ford battery plant is going to be a...
Central Ky. Ford dealerships react to battery plant announcement
Thousands of Kentuckians still haven’t received unemployment payments
WATCH | Thousands of Kentuckians still haven’t received unemployment payments
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (09/28/2021)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (09/28/2021)
Masks required for fans in Rupp Arena at Big Blue Madness
WATCH | Masks required for fans in Rupp Arena at Big Blue Madness
A murder investigation is underway in Laurel County.
WATCH | Man found shot to death in Laurel County home