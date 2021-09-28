FCPS instituting rotating schedule of bus route cancellations due to staffing shortages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Because of a continued staff shortage in the district, Fayette County Public Schools is instituting a rotating schedule of bus route cancellations and delays.

Each week, a new set of routes will be canceled for the morning. Service will be provided for these routes in the afternoon, but buses will run at 4:45 p.m. rather than their regular time.

You can see a full list of cancellations for the month of October below.

“Although we have hired 19 new full-time bus drivers and five additional substitute drivers since the beginning of the school year, we continue to face staffing shortages each day,” Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said in a release to families. “This ongoing challenge has left us without enough drivers to cover our scheduled routes and forced us to take the unprecedented step of cancelling or delaying service for some of our students.”

Dr. Liggins said the rotation will ensure that the same routes are not impacted repeatedly.

“We will send reminder emails, calls and text messages to impacted families the week before their routes are cancelled and delayed. The list of November cancellations will be available online next week,” Dr. Liggins said.

If you know anyone who is interested in becoming a bus driver, bus monitor, child nutrition team member, or substitute, they can visit www.fcps.net/jobs.

Routes October by WKYT on Scribd

