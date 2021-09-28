Gov. Beshear reports 4,551 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,551 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 684,989 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.40% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,465 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 56 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 8,635.

As of Tuesday, 2,006 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 588 are in the ICU, and 395 are on ventilators.

