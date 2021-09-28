Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant weather dominates the final days of September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The remainder of the workweek will hold onto sunshine with pleasant temperatures.

Most of the wet activity will stay out of Kentucky over the next few days. It looks like it sits just north of Kentucky. That means we will keep the milder temperatures and dry conditions. We should be right around the mid-70s for highs. Most of you will find highs around 80 or higher.

A disturbance will slowly spin towards us and spread showers & a few storms into the region. Once that gets going, it becomes very dreary and wet. Rounds of showers & storms will linger around here for a few days. We’ll go from tracking the upper 70s to low and mid-60s in just a matter of days. So enjoy the pleasant weather while you can.

Take care of each other!

