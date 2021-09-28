Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Jim Matney, the legendary, long-time head coach of the Johnson Central High School football team, died Tuesday.

Johnson Central High School officials requested we wait to report the story until they could talk to students. WYMT honored that request out of respect for Coach Matney and his family.

Matney had been struggling with COVID-19 in recent weeks.

In a release from Johnson County Schools, officials said he touched the lives of many in Johnson County and throughout the state.

Today, our Johnson County Eagle Family is heartbroken as we come to terms with the loss of a wonderful man and a remarkable coach. Most important, our hearts, love and concern are with Debby, Dalton and Carson. Coach Jim Matney touched the lives of many in Johnson County and throughout the state. We, along with the family, appreciate all your prayers and encouragement. As a family, we will love and support each other as we heal, yet as we mourn, we also want to celebrate Coach Matney’s life and legacy. We are thankful for his example of strength and perseverance, and want to remember his many accomplishments. Matney is revered as one of top football and wrestling coaches in the country with high school coaching tenures at both Johnson Central and Sheldon Clark. He amassed a tremendous record of 309-132 as a football coach, including five state championship game appearances and two Class 4A state titles and has been honored as Kentucky Football Coach of the Year. As a wrestling coach, Matney was equally as dominant. He coached Johnson Central to the last 12 consecutive regional championships including two State Duels championships and numerous individual state champions. He also earned two state team championships at Sheldon Clark. In recognition of his tremendous success, Matney was named the NFHS National High School Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2020. Coach Jim Matney will most certainly be missed by Johnson County Schools. But above all, we ask that you would please keep Coach Matney’s wife Debby and boys in your prayers, as well as, the young men on the Central Football and Wrestling Teams

He had been Johnson Central’s head coach since 2004 and won two state championships in 2016 and 2019. He compiled a 184-36 football record at Johnson Central.

Before becoming head coach in Paintsville, he was also a coach at Sheldon Clark from 1984-2003.

