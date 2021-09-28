Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. to start giving Pfizer booster shots to those who qualify

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting Wednesday, Sept. 29, free booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available by same-day appointment at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

These boosters are available for:

People ages 65 and older

People ages 18 through 64 with underlying medical conditions putting them at high risk of severe COVID-19 (this includes diabetes and heart, kidney or lung disease; more information on who is considered at high risk can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html

People ages 18 and older who live in long-term care or high-risk settings

People ages 18 through 64 who are likely to get exposed at work (examples include health care and education)

The booster can be given 6 months after you received your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. More information about the Pfizer booster can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

Immunocompromised individuals – for example, people who are undergoing cancer treatment or who are taking a high dose of an immunosuppressant – a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is recommended at least 28 days after the second shot.

Same-day appointments are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. You can 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment.

At this time, the CDC has not recommended booster doses for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines.

Booster Flow Chart by WKYT on Scribd

