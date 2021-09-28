Advertisement

Lexington police arrest two in connection with 2020 murder of star basketball player

Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left) for the August 16, 2020 shooting death of Mykel Waide.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been charged in connection with a 2020 Lexington murder.

Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton and 19-year-old Antonio Turner for the August 16, 2020 shooting death of Mykel Waide.

Family, friends shocked by shooting death of star basketball player in Lexington

Patton and Turner are facing charges of murder and wanton endangerment.

Both suspects are being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on $750,000 bond.

‘I’m just so sick of losing loved ones this way’: Lexington grandmother shares her loss to gun violence

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

