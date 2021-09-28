Advertisement

Move over green apple, lime Skittles are back

Mars Wrigley is bringing better moments to lime fanatics, with the return of lime to SKITTLES...
Mars Wrigley is bringing better moments to lime fanatics, with the return of lime to SKITTLES Original Packs.(Mars Wrigley Confectionery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021
(Gray News) - Green apple or lime? That’s been the debate among Skittles fans for the past eight years.

Skittles announced this week that its infamous lime-flavored candy will return to the original packs – kicking green apple to the side.

“It’s no secret that lime has been a hot topic for SKITTLES fans since we replaced them with green apple back in 2013. Green apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it’s time for lime to return to the rainbow,” said Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager.

Lime had been the staple green flavor since 1979 until it was replaced with green apple in 2013.

Since then, there has been a lively debate about the green flavor, with the majority of fans vocal about their desire for the return of lime to the rainbow.

“What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of lime can’t be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good,” Rodrigues said.

Original flavor packs featuring the lime Skittles will start popping up on shelves in October 2021 with a national rollout over the next few months.

