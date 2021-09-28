Advertisement

Paris, Ky. police investigating possible attempted kidnapping

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - A possible attempted kidnapping is under investigation in Paris, Ky.

Police say it happened Monday morning in the area of Thoroughbred Acres.

They say it was reported that a vehicle, described as a dark blue or black mid-size SUV, slowly passed a home while a juvenile was at the end of her driveway waiting for the bus.

The vehicle stopped, backed up and a man got out the passenger seat and walked toward the child.

The juvenile was able to run back into her home and told her parents, who then called police.

Police searched the area, but haven’t found anything. They say the incident appears to be an isolated event, but they stress that people should contact authorities if there are any suspicious vehicles in their neighborhoods at any time.

Police say parents should stress to the students to be aware of their surroundings and refrain from phone use until they are on the bus.

