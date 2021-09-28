Advertisement

Police in Georgia shoot suspect in bow and arrow carjacking

Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say they shot and wounded a man suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police.

The suspect was taken to a hospital after he was shot once Tuesday during a standoff in Marietta, a city about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

The events began unfolding early Tuesday morning when Atlanta police say the suspect shot an arrow through a woman’s windshield while demanding she get out. Police located the stolen car about an hour later in Marietta after it crashed.

