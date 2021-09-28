Advertisement

Reward offered in Northern Kentucky gun store burglary

The Boone County Sheriff's Office and the ATF are trying to identify the person or persons...
The Boone County Sheriff's Office and the ATF are trying to identify the person or persons responsible for a burglary at Goodies Pawn in Hebron, Kentucky on Aug. 31.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the burglary of Goodies Pawn on August 31 in Hebron.

A man wearing a camouflage jacket and backpack broke through the glass front door of the pawnshop in the 2200 block of Petersburg Road around 11:24 p.m. and took a large number of firearms, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a news release.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the burglary along with the ATF, originally tweeted pictures out of the suspect on Sept. 2.

The ATF Louisville Field Division is offering up to a $2,500 reward, along with up to a $2,500 reward from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the burglary at Goodies Pawn.

You can report information about the crime by calling 888-ATF-TIPS, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov, or on the Boone County sheriff’s website.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via it the reportit™ app using ATF Louisville Division as the location. You can get the app at the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and at www.reportit.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
For 23-year-old Chloe Rogers, the pressures of college and then COVID hitting last year ended...
Mercer Co. family using their daughter’s story to grow awareness for mental health
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 numbers, booster shot guidance
Police lights.
Paris, Ky. police investigating possible attempted kidnapping
Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)...
Lexington police arrest two in connection with 2020 murder of star basketball player

Latest News

Fayette Co. Public Schools makes changes to school calendar
From Boyd to Calloway counties and everywhere in between, lights filled stadiums Tuesday night...
Stadium lights across the state shine bright to honor Coach Matney
Restaurant owners in Lexington say they're facing some of the hardest times since the pandemic...
Ky. restaurant owners facing some of the hardest times they’ve seen during the pandemic
Darien Bargo was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000...
Police: Barbourville man arrested and charged with drug offenses, suspected of selling counterfeit pills
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill strike enters third week as union claims negotiations stalled