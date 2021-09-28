School board honors FCPS students who have died this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has suffered several losses this year from losing students to gun violence, and most recently, a sophomore to COVID-19.

Fifteen-year-old CJ Gordon died from COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Monday night, the Fayette County School Board reflected on his passing.

“There’s no set journey with grief. There are a lot of reminders for kids, so periodically checking in on your kid without hovering after a significant loss is really important,” said Dr. Katherine L. Stone.

As a licensed psychologist, Dr. Stone works with children of all ages. She offers advice to parents navigating these sensitive times full of loss. She said it’s best to shield elementary aged kids from death unless they know the person or ask you about it first. And if you do address it with them, Dr. Stone said it’s best to use the words ‘death’ and ‘die’ rather than ‘passed’ or ‘moved on’ to limit confusion.

“Tell them the facts of what you know. Ask how they’re feeling. Normalize their feelings. Check back on them the next day or later on,” Dr. Stone said.

It opens the door for conversation, and then allows your child to talk without feeling any judgement, especially for your teenagers.

“To accept the reality of death. Next, make sure they experience the pain, allow themselves to be vulnerable, to cry, to talk to other people, to take a mental health day,” Dr. Stone said.

Dr. Stone said it’s helpful to follow four tasks when it comes to helping your child grieve and process deaths around them.

“To adjust with that person being gone, learning how to be at school without them. Lastly, it’s learning how to connect with the deceased in some way. Whether it’s a band you wear in their honor, or a 5K you go to in their honor,” Dr. Stone said.

And reminding them that they’re not alone.

The school board also recognized two students who died from gun violence. Fourteen-year-old Daymarcus Williams from Southern Middle School was killed in a shooting on Lancelot Lane in July, and 17-year-old Berkley Parks from the Success Academy was also killed in a shooting on Pemberton Lane and Stoll Poole Court in August.

