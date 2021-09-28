Advertisement

Simone Biles says she should’ve quit gymnastics team before Olympics

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. She recently told New York Magazine she should have realized she was not mentally ready to compete in light of the media frenzy surrounding the Larry Nassar trial.(Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Simone Biles says she should have quit the U.S. Olympics Gymnastics team long before the games in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old gymnastics great shocked many when she abruptly withdrew from most of that competition, citing a case of the “twisties,” where a gymnast loses track of their positioning in mid-air.

She recently told New York Magazine she should have realized she was not mentally ready to compete in light of the media frenzy surrounding the Larry Nassar trial.

Biles said she is one of the more than 100 female athletes Nassar sexually abused while serving as a medical doctor for the sport.

Earlier this month, she testified before a Senate committee that is investigating how the FBI handled the case.

Biles also unexpectedly lost an aunt while in Japan.

She ultimately bounced back during the games and managed to win a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

Biles is currently performing in a gymnastics exhibition called the “Gold Over America Tour.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 numbers, booster shot guidance
For 23-year-old Chloe Rogers, the pressures of college and then COVID hitting last year ended...
Mercer Co. family using their daughter’s story to grow awareness for mental health
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space
Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Are COVID-19 cases starting to level off in Kentucky?

Latest News

Thousands of Kentuckians still haven’t received unemployment payments
WATCH | Thousands of Kentuckians still haven’t received unemployment payments
Masks required for fans in Rupp Arena at Big Blue Madness
WATCH | Masks required for fans in Rupp Arena at Big Blue Madness
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (09/28/2021)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (09/28/2021)
Sybil Skinner - Roberts Health Food
Everyday Kentucky | Sybil Skinner - Roberts Health Food
Martina Barksdale - Hardee's Chicken Sandwich
Everyday Kentucky | Martina Barksdale - Hardee's Chicken Sandwich