Thousands of Kentuckians still haven’t received unemployment payments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers got an update on problems plaguing the state’s unemployment insurance Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Office of Unemployment Insurance told legislators they should have a better idea of what will happen with a major upgrade to the system next month.

However, some lawmakers are still not satisfied with what is happening, as thousands of people say they still have not received money due them and others say they have been victims of fraud.

October 19 is when the Office of Unemployment Insurance is expected to learn more about their planned $47 million upgrade to the system that they say will take two years to get rolling.

Of course, tens of thousands of people say they had many problems getting their claims filed when the pandemic forced the closure of many businesses from March 2020 to even now.

UI officials say they have assisted 56,000 people with claims and, from April 15 to September 24, they took 90,000 phone calls from people having issues.

Not every claim was resolved they said, but they said progress was made in the call center that has 35 people taking calls from claimants.

Several lawmakers did want to know if people who have recently lost jobs because they didn’t get vaccinated will qualify for claims. Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, wanted a yes or no answer to that.

“It depends on individual’s employer’s policy, how they made the policy known,” said Morgan Eaves with Office of Unemployment Insurance. “It can create an issue with the claim that will have to be investigated.”

UI officials say of 58,000 recent reports of fraud, they have been able to address 50,000 of those. Many of those are dealing with identity theft issues.

From March 2020 to September 2021, UI officials say they have received more than 2.4 million claims for unemployment insurance.

