Advertisement

Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.(tomorca // Cavna)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may only be Tuesday, but you can pour yourself a cold one anyway in celebration of National Drink Beer Day.

It’s a day to enjoy one of the world’s oldest and most popular adult beverages.

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain; however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.

It also falls just before the start of Oktoberfest.

Whether you love a stout, lager, ale or IPA, beer drinkers have more selections than ever before – which is something worth celebrating.

Cheers!

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 numbers, booster shot guidance
For 23-year-old Chloe Rogers, the pressures of college and then COVID hitting last year ended...
Mercer Co. family using their daughter’s story to grow awareness for mental health
Four people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Saturday afternoon on Iron Works Pike in...
UPDATE: One dead, three injured in Lexington crash
Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Are COVID-19 cases starting to level off in Kentucky?

Latest News

A new study said cigarette smoking is linked with an 80% greater risk of hospitalization and a...
Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19
Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals that someone was living in California bridge
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
After 5 years, Obamas to break ground on presidential center
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
College student brain dead from COVID-19 complications; doctors harvest his organs