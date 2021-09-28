Wolfe County Search and Rescue wins Land Rover

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Land Rover announced the winners in the Defender Above and Beyond service awards in a Facebook Livestream.

Among the seven winners was the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team.

The competition was meant to highlight the efforts made by nonprofit organizations over the past year.

“We have been inspired by the commitment of nonprofits across the US to serve others, and we want to support them,” says the Land Rover website. “We are awarding seven customized Defender models to seven US nonprofits that go above & beyond for their communities every day.”

Wolfe County Search and Rescue officials thanked supporters on Facebook.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us with votes and by sharing our message,” said the post. “It is because of you that we can continue to do what we do best: Going where others can’t, and saving lives.”

