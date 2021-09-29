Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice Weather To End September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The final few days of September continue to look pretty nice across our region, but the beginning of October looks to change that up. Rainy weather looks to settle into the area over the weekend and that’s a sign of a very active setup through the first week of the new month. I’m also going to take a deeper look into fall.

We do have a weak front dropping through the state today and it’s bringing slightly cooler air across the east compared to the west. This front may, once again, touch off a scattered shower or two across the eastern half of the state, but most stay dry.

Moisture is streaming northward up the Mississippi River Valley today and will arrive in far western Kentucky on Thursday. That brings a few showers and storms into that part of the state. From there, low pressure develops in the plains and slowly marches eastward over the upcoming weekend and into early next week.

The GFS continues to be the most aggressive with the arrival of the rains Friday and Saturday. We see some showers and storms in the far west for Friday with some of that sneaking into central Kentucky later in the day Saturday. From there, we see more widespread action Sunday and Monday.

The threat for showers and storms will then take us into much of next week.