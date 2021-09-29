Advertisement

City officials looking for Christmas trees for downtown Lexington

Christmas tree at Triangle Park Dec. 11, 2020. Photo by Amy Wallot
Christmas tree at Triangle Park Dec. 11, 2020. Photo by Amy Wallot(Amy Wallot | LFUCG/Amy Wallot)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Do you have a large evergreen tree that is nicely shaped that you want removed from your property? If so, consider donating it for Lexington’s holiday season celebration.

City officials will evaluate all trees and select the two chosen for the city Christmas trees.

If your tree is chosen, the City and Kentucky Utilities will coordinate with the property owner remove it in early November. There’s no financial compensation, however removal of the tree and stump grinding is free.

The chosen trees will be placed in Triangle Park and in front of the KU building on Quality Street. They will be decorated and lit Friday, Nov. 26, as part of Luminate Lexington presented by Kentucky Utilities and Baird.

The trees need to meet the following guidelines:

  • 40- to 50-feet high
  • 20- to 25-feet wide
  • Be a Norway spruce; Colorado blue spruce; or a Douglas fir
  • Have a pyramidal shape, with fullness especially at the bottom
  • The body of the tree should have few or no holes
  • The tree should not be growing into houses or into other trees
  • Access must be provided with clearance of at least 10 feet in width, with no power lines growing in the trees
  • There should be no other obstacles, such as buildings that may prevent access
  • Must be able to back a low-boy trailer up to the tree and place KU trucks on either side

Property owners should call LexCall at 311 or Victoria Hamm at (859) 277-8703 if they want to donate a tree and will be contacted by the city if their tree is chosen.

