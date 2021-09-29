Advertisement

Fayette Co. Public Schools makes changes to school calendar

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Changes have been made to the Fayette County school calendar.

Fall break is next Thursday and Friday, and that break is the same as usual. But Thanksgiving break will now be a full week to give students and staff a break.

Right now, Fayette County has 1,099 students in quarantine and eight employees.

Also, starting next week, the health department will begin giving out free flu shots.

All you have to do is schedule an appointment.

