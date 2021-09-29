Gov. Beshear reports 3,893 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,893 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 688,861 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.05% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,226 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 82 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. Those are from August and September. That brings the state total to 8,717.

As of Wednesday, 1,995 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 573 are in the ICU, and 384 are on ventilators.

We have a big, bright future ahead of us and we want to make sure everyone is around to see it. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 29, 2021

