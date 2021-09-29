Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing the weekend changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rest of the workweek will hold onto the dry conditions. It is the weekend that will feature all of the changes.

These past few days have been very nice for folks across Kentucky. Once again, there is a small chance of a shower or a thunderstorm in southeastern Kentucky. Most of you will not see anything happen. It is just another warm fall day for you.

A slow-moving system will approach and invade for the weekend forecast. This thing looks extremely wet! Most of the rain will be with us on Sunday. These rounds of showers & storms will be widespread.

Take care of each other!

