Advertisement

Judge denies Josh Duggar bid to dismiss child porn charges

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV star Joshua Duggar.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against former reality TV star Josh Duggar.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Monday also denied motions to suppress all statements Duggar made to investigators and photos that were taken of Duggar after he was in custody, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

He is accused of using the internet in May 2019 to download and possess the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children younger than 12, according to court documents.

Duggar has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

The motions to suppress evidence say investigators took Duggar’s cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present. The cellphone was seized while authorities executed a search warrant at a used-car dealership run by Duggar in November 2019.

The government contends Duggar was never placed in custody when the search warrant was being served, and that he voluntarily chose to talk with investigators.

Duggar’s lawyers argued in their motion to dismiss that the government failed to preserve evidence that could have helped Duggar’s defense. Brooks denied that motion on Monday.

Brooks has set the jury trial for Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Paris, Ky. police investigating possible attempted kidnapping
Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)...
Lexington police arrest two in connection with 2020 murder of star basketball player
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Beshear, Ford officials announce plans for new battery plant

Latest News

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
George Frayne, who as leader of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airman enjoyed a cult...
George Frayne, aka rock star Commander Cody, dead at 77
The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove...
‘This is a whodunnit’: Murder investigation underway in Laurel County
Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Democrats at odd as crisis looms
Maria Fuentes, a 31-year-old Russell Springs mother of three, is searching for someone very...
Russell Springs woman searching for kayaker who saved her life