KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dispatcher confirmed with WYMT that a car crash on the 194 E ramp, merging onto the 119, left two people dead in the Meta community.

The dispatcher shared that a call was made around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

When Kentucky State Police troopers arrived to the scene, they discovered a 2019 Jeep Renegade crashed into the rear of a Freightliner commercial vehicle.

Troopers said 31-year-old Vergena Fields and 60-year-old Dottie Fields were both pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Josh Scott.

