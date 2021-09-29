Advertisement

KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dispatcher confirmed with WYMT that a car crash on the 194 E ramp, merging onto the 119, left two people dead in the Meta community.

The dispatcher shared that a call was made around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

When Kentucky State Police troopers arrived to the scene, they discovered a 2019 Jeep Renegade crashed into the rear of a Freightliner commercial vehicle.

Troopers said 31-year-old Vergena Fields and 60-year-old Dottie Fields were both pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Josh Scott.

