Lincoln County man accused of uploading images of child sexual exploitation
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
According to Kentucky State Police, says an investigation began after it was discovered that 45-year-old Joey Lee Wardle was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Hustonville on May 13.
Wardle was arrested on September 23. He is currently charged with one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
The investigation is ongoing.
