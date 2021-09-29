Advertisement

Lincoln County man accused of uploading images of child sexual exploitation

According to Kentucky State Police, 45-year-old Joey Lee Wardle was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.(Pulaski Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to Kentucky State Police, says an investigation began after it was discovered that 45-year-old Joey Lee Wardle was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Hustonville on May 13.

Wardle was arrested on September 23. He is currently charged with one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

The investigation is ongoing.

