Lincoln County man accused of uploading images of child sexual exploitation

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to Kentucky State Police, says an investigation began after it was discovered that 45-year-old Joey Lee Wardle was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Hustonville on May 13.

Wardle was arrested on September 23. He is currently charged with one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

The investigation is ongoing.

