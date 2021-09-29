Advertisement

Names of 14 fallen Kentucky firefighters added to memorial wall

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A ceremony was held in Frankfort to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Tuesday morning, 14 new names were added to the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

The families of those 14 were all in attendance as well as coworkers, fire officials and Governor Andy Beshear.

The guests received a plaque, a rose, and a blanket in remembrance of the fallen first responders.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the memorial opening in Frankfort. In that time, over 200 fire fighters have been honored with their names being placed up on the wall.

Each speaker reflected on their wish to never have to add another name to this wall, but each said that until that day they will be right here ready to honor the each of their fallen brothers and sisters.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Paris, Ky. police investigating possible attempted kidnapping
Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)...
Lexington police arrest two in connection with 2020 murder of star basketball player
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Beshear, Ford officials announce plans for new battery plant
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project

Latest News

A Georgetown woman is facing charges after police say she lead them on a chase Tuesday morning.
WATCH: WKYT viewer captures part of Scott County chase on video
According to Kentucky State Police, 45-year-old Joey Lee Wardle was arrested as the result of...
Lincoln County man accused of uploading images of child sexual exploitation
Showers & storms for the weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Pattern looks wet for the weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing the weekend changes