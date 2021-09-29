Names of 14 fallen Kentucky firefighters added to memorial wall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A ceremony was held in Frankfort to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Tuesday morning, 14 new names were added to the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

The families of those 14 were all in attendance as well as coworkers, fire officials and Governor Andy Beshear.

14 fallen firefighters are being added to the fallen fire fighter memorial in Frankfort this morning. Speakers say they hope for the day when more names won’t have to be added to this wall, but until that time, they will honor each of their brothers and sisters. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/rHdGE7sp1a — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) September 29, 2021

The guests received a plaque, a rose, and a blanket in remembrance of the fallen first responders.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the memorial opening in Frankfort. In that time, over 200 fire fighters have been honored with their names being placed up on the wall.

Each speaker reflected on their wish to never have to add another name to this wall, but each said that until that day they will be right here ready to honor the each of their fallen brothers and sisters.

